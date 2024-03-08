Peter Smith's Leeds Rhinos player ratings as stunning fightback shocks Leigh Leopards

For 49 minutes Leeds were awful, but a try-saving tackle by Handley just about kept them in it and when they clicked, they were irresistible. They certainly rode their luck, but winning games in this manner does wonders for a team’s self-belief.

Referee Chris Kendall thought Leigh’s Umyla Hanley had scored at the start of the second period, which would have made it 20-0 with kick to come and almost certainly ended the game as a contest, but video official Ben Thaler spotted a foot in touch in Handley’s desperate tackle.

Then Leeds started to play. Rhyse Martin twisted over from a pass by Brodie Croft, who took the game by the throat. That was on 49 minutes and O’Brien was sin-binned for holding down Croft with 19 left. Matt Frawley took advantage by dummying and stepping through.

Martin converted and was involved as Rhinos got level almost immediately later.

His kick on the last was picked up by Handley, the ball was turned inside to Paul Momirovski and he offloaded back for the winger’s sixth try of the campaign.

There was no goal, but then Croft played a one-two with Marti and Handley was there to score again. Martin added the extras and Leeds held on despite Justin Sangare’s 74th minute sin-binning for a late challenge.

All that drama - and Leeds’ celebrations at the end - didn’t seem remotely likely for most of the game.

Full-back O’Brien, scrum-half Lachlan Lam and loose-forward Tom Amone cut Leeds apart and after they had survived some early pressure, the hosts were too quick for a Rhinos team who threw the ball about, but didn’t go forward enough.

Lapses of concentration by Rhinos led to Leigh’s first two tries. Frawley ran the ball on the last, Momirovski was caught in possession and in the set from the turnover, O’Brien scooted past Harry Newman from Lachlan Lam’s pass. Then Zak Hardaker took a quick tap to send Hanley dashing away; he was brought down by Miller, but Lam sent Kai O’Donnell over and Matt Moylan’s goal made it 10-0 after 21 minutes.

Croft’s knock-on gave the ball for the hosts’ third try six later, Hanley finishing in spectacular style from a pass by O’Brien. Seven minutes before the break Moylan added a penalty following a high tackle by Jarrodf O’Connor on Robbie Mulhern and it could have been worse than 16-0, but Amone had a touchdown ruled out by Kendall and video assistant Thaler because of a double movement.

Leigh Leopards: O’Brien, Hanley, Hardaker, Leutele, Charnley, Moylan, Lam, Hughes, Dwyer, Mulhern, O’Donnell, Halton, Amone. Subs Norman, Davis, Nakubuwai, Trout.

Leeds Rhinos: Miller, Roberts, Newman, Momirovski, Handley, Croft, Frawley, Oledzki, Ackers, Goudemand, McDonnell, Martin, Smith. Subs O’Connor, Holroyd, Ruan, Sangare.