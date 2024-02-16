Ash Handley and Cameron Smith celebrate Leeds Rhinos' victory over Salford Red Devils. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

A late Sam Lisine try secured a 22-16 win over Salford Red Devils at AMT Headingley on Friday, but Rhinos were without two of their three experienced wingers. David Fusitu’a was named in the original 21-man squad, but missed out and is facing up to eight weeks on the sidelines.

Derrell Olpherts was also unavailable because of a hip injury and is set to miss the next two rounds, including Thursday’s visit to Hull KR. Luis Robert stepped into the side on Friday and is likely to keep his place on the right-flank.

“Derrell got quite a bad hip pointer injury in the friendly against Hull KR,” coach Rohan Smith said after the win over Salford. “He has got a couple of weeks to go most likely. Fus’ has been managing a knee injury. He could have had surgery, but we decided to go the conversative approach then the other day he strained his calf.

“It's a decent strain so we've decided he'll have surgery on his knee and will probably be out for six to eight weeks. That's the forecast at this point but we won't know until he has surgery early next week.”

The coach conceded: Losing two experienced wingers in back-to-back weeks is not what you plan, but that's life and we've got a lot of belief in the kids coming through. Luis has had a great pre-season. He played really well and did a good job today under pressure. He's a good kid and the boys love playing with him. We expect him to grow and find some more footy in the next little bit.”

Rhinos

Had lost six of their previous eight round one fixtures and the coach was pleased with the way his men toughed out a first win of the campaign. He reflected: “I was really proud of the players and the work they've put in to get to this point.

