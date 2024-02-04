Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds trailed 12-4 at half-time, having played against a strong wind in the opening period, before running in four tries in a 20-minute spell after the break. Despite James Donaldson’s testimonial game not being televised, the new video referee bunker - which will be in action when every Betfred Super League match is broadcast this year - was used for the first time at a Rhinos match.

Reflecting on the win, Smith told his post-game press conference: “It was a chance for everyone who was fit and healthy to get a taste of some footy together. We feel like we are building a team, so that side of it was good.”

But he added: “Most of the players came off saying they didn’t get much conditioning benefit out of it as it was very stop-start, which will be the case whilever teams concede penalties. That’s what we discussed after the game, we need to be a bit cleaner with some of our D [defence].

Harry Newman thought he had scored for Leeds Rhinos against Hull KR, but this touchdown was ruled out by the video ref bunker. Picture by Steve Riding,

“Overall we have been a clean defensive team, but we were punished today - harshly at times, I thought. It lacked a flow, the video referee intervening for penalties and off the ball stuff is going to stop the flow of the game. I think the match review panel can deal with those things and keep the game going.

“If that’s the way it goes, the games are going to be slow and both teams would say that, I would imagine, but it was a good, hard game that could have gone either way. We got enough out of it and no major injuries.”

Smith felt his side looked “fresh and fit overall” and stressed: “I was really pleased with the young kids finishing the game off strongly. It was nice to get a little bit of exposure for them against some seasoned veterans. It wasn’t about the win, but it would give Donno more reason to enjoy it and reflect on it having come out on the right side of it.”

Hull KR's former Leeds Rhinos winger Ryan Hall is tackled by Jarrod O'Connor and Mikolaj Oledzki as Cameron Smith and Rhyse Martin look on. Picture by Steve Riding.

