Leeds Rhinos coach makes 'get better' pledge, comments on sin-binnings, hails rookie after loss v Hull KR

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

All three of the Robins’ tries came from kicks, two of them involving a fortunate ricochet and Smith praised his side’s effort, but insisted they will improve. He also commented on Rhinos’ two sin-binnings and praised teenage full-back Alfie Edgell who came in at short notice for his full debut.

“These are great games for the competition, everyone could think that game’s going either way,” Smith told his post-match press conference. “We will get better at some execution stuff and we will improve. We were in the battle and unfortunately we just didn’t clean up on a couple of deflections and whatnot and that turned out to be the difference. I don’t think they created more than us, the ball went their way and that’s the way it is sometimes. I don’t think it was lack of effort, we had people there on all those plays.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds, who led 6-0 early on, had props James Donaldson and Sam Lisone sin-binned late in each half and conceded two tries when they were down to 12 men. Hull KR had Peta Hiku anished for 10 minutes for a professional foul and there have been six yellow cards in Rhinos’ opening two Betfred Super League matches.

Leeds Rhinos' James Donaldson is sin-binned by referee Jack Smith during Thursday's defeat at Hull KR. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

“It was a tough game, very competitive, on a very heavy track,” Smith added. “Some of the footy that was played was a credit to both teams in those conditions. I thought we defended their edge plays very well and defended our goal line. I thought we limited their opportunities a lot, we competed well and overcame some obstacles during the game. We were calm and composed and brave defending with two lots of 12 men, which everyone’s going to be doing, most likely, for periods of every game if it keeps going. We are talking about duty of care and we’re asking 12 men to do the job of 13. I loved the way we battled through those periods and competed hard.”

Both Leeds’ yellow cards were for contact with the head, something the RFL is cracking down on this season. With props Mikolaj Oledzki and Tom Holroyd both injured, Rhinos face an anxious wait for Monday’s match review panel results. Of Leeds’ two sin-binnings Smith said: “I think it’s the way the game’s going. I am not sure, the second one. I think we are almost encouraging everyone to make more of it; everyone’s throwing their arms up in the air, the crowd are throwing their arms in the air - it’s like we are focused on ‘can we win a penalty and get someone sin-binned’.

“The Donaldson one, I think based on what they did last week, it’s a very low grade high tackle, but it’s a yellow. The Lisone one, I thought it was clearly a penalty, but I am not sure it needed to be more than that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Judging by the way the [disciplinary tribunal] down graded a lot of the charges this week, there’s some definite uncertainty. We are all working it out, I understand that. There were no high tackles today that had any malice or intent. It was a respectful, tough game of footy.”

The penalty count ended 11-3 the hosts’ favour after Leeds received two of the first three. Smith insisted his side are a “disciplined team”, but stressed: “Most of the penalty calls, I thought were correct, but there were tons of times when I thought ‘where’s the one coming back the other day’? But it’s early in the season and everyone will get better.”

Winger Ash Handley took his tally to three tries from two games with a stunning touchdown from a kick by stand-off Brodie Croft, early in the tackle count near Rhinos’ line. Smith said: “They were ready for that kick, but [Croft] still did it and he nailed it. The courage to do those types of plays is something that’s hard to find and I’m glad to have it in our group. We will get better, we’ll get plenty of results if we keep playing like that.”

The coach also saluted a “brave” performance from 19-year-old Edgell, who was called up for his first Super League start after Lachie Miller was ruled out due to illness an hour before kick-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yesterday he had a knock from training the day before do we didn’t know if he would be available to be 18th man,” Smith revealed. “That’s the courage of that young man, to come into this type of tough environment - February, in Hull, on the heaviest track you could have.