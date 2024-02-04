Brodie Croft stars as Leeds Rhinos beat Hull KR in James Donaldson testimonial

James Donaldson is applauded on to the field by both teams ahead of his testiomonial game for Leeds Rhinos against Hull KR. Picture by Steve Riding.

It was a scrappy game, not helped by a strong wind, which was against Leeds in the first half, numerous changes, some errors and ill-discipline from both teams. The officiating also caused some frustration. Leeds edged the penalty count 11-10.

However, when they had the elements in their favour, Rhinos played some good rugby and - as on Boxing Day against Wakefield - showed they are capable of scoring in bursts, going from 12-4 down at the break to 24-12 ahead on the hour.

Rhinos got the ball back from their short kick off when Ash Handley batted it to Luis Roberts. Most of the Leeds fans were hoping to see some magic from Brodie Croft in his first game for the club and he delivered, setting up two tries, scoring one and flattening Elliot Minchella with a big hit to force the ball loose near Rhinos’ line.

Brodie Croft made his first appearance for Leeds Rhinos against Hull KR in James Donaldson's testimonial game. Picture by Steve Riding.

The tone was set when Lui Roberts got the ball back from the kick-off, but - according to Kendall - didn’t play it properly. That was the first of three such blunders by Leeds, to none from the Robins. In the set from the handover Peta Hiku easily sliced through for the opening try.

Croft sent Lachie Miller in before Jai Whitbread cashed over from close range and Hiku’s second conversion gave Hull KR their eight-point lead. Rhinos then survived some heavy pressure despite being down a man for 10 minutes.

Towards the end of the first half Justin Sangare was involved in back-to-back penalties to Hull KR, resulting in a talking-to from Kendall, who immediately penalised him again and produced a yellow card.

Though the game wasn’t televised the new video referee bunker was in use as practice ahead of the season, when every game will be broadcast. Kendall had lots of fun with his new toy, using it five times.

Leeds Rhinos' Harry Newman had this touchdown ruled out by the new video referee bunker in the game against Hull KR. Picture by Steve Riding.

The Robins had a touchdown ruled out for a knock-on in the set after the sin-binning and Harry Newman was ruled not to have got the ball down soon afterwards. The bunker gave the green light after Rhinos substitute Leon Ruan stretched over from Cameron Smith’s pass early in the second half. Then Croft slipped a kick through and Morgan Gannon ran on to get the ball down.

In between those scores, teenage centre Ned McCormack finished really well from Miller’s pass and in the set after Gannon’s try, Tom Nicholson-Watton stormed clear from Donaldson’s pass and Croft was in support to cross.

Martin added the extras, but Rovers replied immediately through Louix Gorman, who also converted. Leeds defended solidly late on as the game got feisty.

Leeds Rhinos: Miller, Olpherts, Newman, Roberts, Handley, Croft, Frawley, Oledzki, Ackers, Donaldson, Gannon, Martin, C Smith. Subs O’Connor, Sangare, Johnson, Ruan, Littlewood, F McCormack, N McCorack, Lumb, Nicholson-Watton, Sinfield, J Smith.

Hull KR: Hiku, Evalds, Opacic, Gildart, R Hall, May, Lewis, Hadley, Butterworth, Whitbread, C Hall, Batchelor, Minchella. Subs Sue, Litten, King, Storton, Aydin, Senior, Fishwick, Gorman, Tennison.