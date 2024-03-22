Leeds Rhinos 'not where we needed to be' in Challenge Cup loss to St Helens: coach's reaction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For the second successive Friday, Rhinos were beaten at home by Saints after being outscored by three tries to one. It is the fourth year in a row they have fallen at the first hurdle on the road to Wembley.

Smith conceded: “The better team clearly won today, whereas last week I wasn’t so sure.” Assessing the game, the coach said: “We didn’t have enough intent with our defence early on and we were on the back foot. System-wise we held together really well and didn’t allow many try scoring opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“At half-time I thought the scoreboard wasn’t a concern and it was more about improving in certain areas. We had more intent in the first 15-20 minutes, I felt. We carried the ball well and generated more opportunities on the edges on the back of that.

Harry Newman celebrates after scoring for Leeds Rhinos against St Helens. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.