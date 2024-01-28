Bradford Bulls 34 Leeds Rhinos 8: Fergus McCormack impresses as youngsters learn valuable lessons

Leeds Rhinos' 17-year-old stand-off Fergus McCormack makes a break during the loss to Bradford Bulls at Odsal. Picture by Steve Riding.

Rhinos have some excellent prospects coming through, but for the most part they found it tough going against a bigger, more experienced Bulls side who were just a week away from their first competitive game. However, a few senior players returning from injury - forwards Mikolaj Oledzki, James Donaldson and Leon Ruan - got game time and the kids experienced what it’s like playing against grown men in a good Championship team.

Only three or four of Rhinos’ 22 are likely to be in the side to face Salford Red Devils in Betfred Super League round one, but several of the rookies could be called up this year if injuries strike. Individually, they won’t let the side down, though collectively they aren’t ready for the top level yet.

Stand-off Fergus McCormack - one of three 17 years olds in Leeds’ side - featured for most of the second half and caught the eye, making one outstanding break and providing the pass to put Derrell Olpherts in for Rhinos’ second try, with 15 minutes left.

Bulls led 18-4 at the interval, their tries coming via a couple of kicks and a barge-over from close-range. They added a couple more early in the second period, but Leeds then matched them until the hosts completed the scoring with three minutes left.

Rhinos’ opening try came out of the blue, on 22 minutes. Bulls’ right-wing Ben Blackmore allowed a high kick by Jack Sinfield to bounce; Jack Smith, the teenager on Leeds’ left flank, batted the ball back and Luis Roberts was on hand to score his second try in as many pre-season games. Sinfield’s touchline conversion attempt bounced away off a post.

That was the first time Leeds had got close to Bulls’ line after an early attack which came to nothing. They put themselves under pressure through penalties and a couple of errors deep in the visitors’ territory and Bulls scored first through Mitch Souter from Lee Gaskell’s kick after six minutes.

Eribe Doro proved too strong close to Rhinos’ line on the half hour - after Jordan Lilley landed a 40-20 - then Gaskell kicked to Leeds’ right, the ball came free over the line and Aidan McGowan touched down. Rhinos were punished five minutes into the second half when they turned the ball over near their line and Jayden Myers forced his way through some hesitant defence on the left flank; then a penalty conceded ground from the restart and Souter went over for his second to make it 28-4 with half an hour left. Sinfield couldn’t convert Olpherts’ try and Eliot Peposhi crossed late on for Bradford, Lilley adding his fifth goal.

Bradford Bulls: McGowan, Blackmore, Myers, Gill, Taufua, Gaskell, Lilley, Lawrence, Souter, D Smith, Butler, Davies, Hallas. Subs Arundel, Flanagan, Scutt, Appo, Doro, Jowitt, Oakes, Okoro, Peposhi.

Leeds Rhinos: Lumb, Olpherts, N McCormack, Roberts, J Smith, Johnson, Sinfield, Oledzki, O’Connor, Nicholson-Watton, Littlewood, Hursey-Hord, Donaldson. Subs Sangare, Ruan, Proud, F McCormack, Brennan-Jones, Corbett, Smart, Aliyu, Gilmore.