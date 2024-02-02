Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds’ last win in the annual pre-season fixture was in 2017, but after a string of heavy defeats, including a 50-12 drubbing 12 months ago, academy/reserves coach Tony Smith was delighted with the way the youngsters competed against the Betfred League One side, who are one game into their competitive season.

“I’m not really bothered about the result, it’s all about development,” Smith stated. “I think we showed we were together as a group and it was a great challenge for us against some big, physical men. Our young team stood up really well and I am proud of every one of them.”

Rhinos’ 17 included eight academy-qualified players, six reserves, two on dual-registration from Halifax Panthers and first team squad member Kieran Hudson. Smith added: “I spoke to them before the game [and said] the scoreline’s irrelevant, but let’s see if we can put into practice what we’ve been working on on the training field. We had a few injuries throughout the game, but I just liked the way they went about it and how we stuck together as a group and worked hard for each other. It was pleasing - and fair play to Hunslet for their part as well.”

Loose-forward Leo Aliyu in the thick of the action for Leeds Rhinos at Hunslet. Picture by John Victor.

The home side scored after less than five minutes, but Leeds hit back to take a 10-8 half-time lead and, after going eight points adrift, set up a tense finale with a late try. They also missed a chance to win it with seconds remaining and Smith reflected: “I think we were shocked in the first 10-15 minutes by how quickly they were playing the ball. They were rolling us down the field, but we got our contact better and started to get our way back into the game.”