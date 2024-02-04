Leeds hit back from 12-4 down at half-time and, once again, several of the club’s emerging young players caught the eye. One in particular played himself into contention for a competitive call up against Salford Red Devils in Betfred Super League round one, on Friday, February 12.
Here’s how the first team players on duty against Hull KR rated. Others who featured from outside the official full-time squad were Ned McCormack, Ben Littlewood, Fergus McCormack, Riley Lumb and Jack Smith.
1. Full-back: Lachie Miller (number one)
Was in the right place to score Leeds’ first try from a pass by Brodie Croft and provided the ball for Ned McCrmack’s try 6 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Wing: Derrell Olpherts (no 19)
Played the first half, after David Fusitu’a was ruled out, but didn’t see much ball 5 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Centre: Harry Newman (no 3)
Had a touchdown ruled out by the video ref bunker, couple of strong runs in the second half 5 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Centre: Luis Roberts (no 24)
Got stuck in and made a good tackle to keep Peta Hiku out in the first half 6 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
5. Wing: Ash Handley (no 5)
Got through some work defensively, but little ball and no chances 5 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
6. Stand-off: Brodie Croft (no 6)
Set up two tries, scored one and a big hit in defence 8 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com