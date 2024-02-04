Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Some 5s, a couple of 8s in Peter Smith's Leeds Rhinos player ratings from pre-season win over Hull KR

Leeds Rhinos beat Hull KR 26-18 in their final pre-season game, with new signing Brodie Croft grabbing one of their five tries and setting up two others.
By Peter Smith
Published 4th Feb 2024, 17:15 GMT
Updated 4th Feb 2024, 17:50 GMT

Leeds hit back from 12-4 down at half-time and, once again, several of the club’s emerging young players caught the eye. One in particular played himself into contention for a competitive call up against Salford Red Devils in Betfred Super League round one, on Friday, February 12.

Here’s how the first team players on duty against Hull KR rated. Others who featured from outside the official full-time squad were Ned McCormack, Ben Littlewood, Fergus McCormack, Riley Lumb and Jack Smith.

Was in the right place to score Leeds’ first try from a pass by Brodie Croft and provided the ball for Ned McCrmack’s try 6

1. Full-back: Lachie Miller (number one)

Was in the right place to score Leeds’ first try from a pass by Brodie Croft and provided the ball for Ned McCrmack’s try 6 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Played the first half, after David Fusitu’a was ruled out, but didn’t see much ball 5

2. Wing: Derrell Olpherts (no 19)

Played the first half, after David Fusitu’a was ruled out, but didn’t see much ball 5 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Had a touchdown ruled out by the video ref bunker, couple of strong runs in the second half 5

3. Centre: Harry Newman (no 3)

Had a touchdown ruled out by the video ref bunker, couple of strong runs in the second half 5 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Got stuck in and made a good tackle to keep Peta Hiku out in the first half 6

4. Centre: Luis Roberts (no 24)

Got stuck in and made a good tackle to keep Peta Hiku out in the first half 6 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Got through some work defensively, but little ball and no chances 5

5. Wing: Ash Handley (no 5)

Got through some work defensively, but little ball and no chances 5 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Set up two tries, scored one and a big hit in defence 8

6. Stand-off: Brodie Croft (no 6)

Set up two tries, scored one and a big hit in defence 8 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

