In front of a bumper crowd of 15,126, Rhinos went behind three times and were six points adrift at the break, but a strong second half performance saw them squeeze home. The hosts looked rusty at times and the game never reached great heights, but there were a couple of very good performances in a solid team display. Here’s how the Leeds players rated.
1. Full-back: Lachie Miller (squad number one)
One bad error on attack in the first 40, but had a much better second half 6 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Wing: Luis Roberts (no 2)
Two errors led indirectly to Salford scores, though one was a poor call from the officials. Also made a couple of terrific catches, including one before Rhinos’ first try 6 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpic.com
3. Centre: Harry Newman (no 3)
Made a couple of errors near Salford’s line, but got more into it and posed a threat after the break 6 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Centre: Paul Momirovski (no 4)
Harshly sin-binned on his first appearance for Rhinos. Had a quiet debut overall and a late error might have been costly 5 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
5. Wing: Ash Handley (no 5)
Rare error, dropping a high bomb, led to Salford’s first try, but bounced back by scoring a stunner moments later and finished really well for his second 8 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
6. Stand-off: Brodie Croft (no 6)
Finding his feet, didn’t make a huge impact but showed flashes of what he can do 6 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com