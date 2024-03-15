Leeds Rhinos coach 'likes' 1st half performance in St Helens defeat, vows to learn for Challenge Cup tie

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was first blood to Saints, who return to AMT Headingley next Friday in the sixth round of the Betfred Challenge Cup. Leeds led 8-0 in the first half of the Super League clash, but Saints were the stronger team after the break and scored three tries to one. “I thought that was the best game I've seen in Super League this year,” Smith said. “It was two good teams going at it. I really liked the way we were patient in the first half, flowed really well and had a lot of front-foot opportunities.

“We probably didn't capitalise on it points-wise. Against quality teams sometimes you've got to go the distance, but we just weren't quite able to do that today. But I really liked the effort and intent, St Helens are a great team and they showed that in the end.”

Brodie Croft shows his disappointment after Leeds Rhinos' loss to St Helens. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

It was Rhinos’ second defeat from five Super League games and Smith insisted “We'll learn a lot out of that I think, how we play our footy and how we can improve it. But I'm really happy with the five weeks of effort and intent so far as we're shaping a new team and journey together.