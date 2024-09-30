Leeds bus timetables: All diversions and cancellations as York Road and Roundhay Road shut for resurfacing
York Road, Burmantofts will be closed due to resurfacing works from Tuesday 1 to Friday, October 4 between 6.30pm and 11.59pm each night.
Services 7(HBC), 64, 163, 164, 165, 840 and 843 diverting via Burmantofts Street, Marsh Lane, New York Road, Nippet Lane, and Torre Road.
Roundhay Road, Harehills will also remain closed due to resurfacing works from Monday, September 23 to Friday, November 1 between 7pm and 11.59pm each evening.
12,13 and 13A diverting via Chapeltown Road, Harehills Lane and Roundhay Road in both directions. X98 and X99 diverting via Harehills Road, Bayswater Road and Roseville Road in both directions.
In Garforth, Barwick Road will be closed due to roadworks on Thursday 3 and Friday, October 4 from 9.30am-3.30pm. Services 174 and 174A will divert via Aberford Road and Bunkers Hill in both directions.
In a welcome boost to Leeds services, works on both Dewsbury Road and The Green, Guiseley have been completed with the routes having now reopened.
Lower Wortley Road, New Wortley has also reopened following roadworks.
