A crucial route in Leeds city centre is set to shut for resurfacing work.

The Headrow, located at the heart of Leeds city centre, will be closed due to resurfacing works from 7am Saturday, March 8 to 8pm on Sunday, March 9.

Bus services 5, 14, 15, 19, 19A, 49, 50, 50A, 72 and X6 will be diverted from their normal routes, while bus stops Civic O 45010662, Civic P 45032131, Headrow J 45012385 and Headrow R 45032354 will be out of operation for the duration.

The Headrow will be closed due to resurfacing works throughout this weekend. | NW

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “The Headrow will be closed for resurfacing work from 7am on Saturday until 8pm on, between Oxford Place and Calverley Street.

“We have worked to minimise disruption where possible and are grateful for people’s understanding while this work takes place.”

The Headrow reopened last month following an eight day closure to allow for essential roadworks.

It is the latest Leeds city centre route to face closure, as works continue along nearby Call Lane and Whitehall Road.

Bus services will divert as follows during these works.

5 diverting via East Parade, Calverley Street & Portland Way.

14 & 15 towards Leeds diverting via Wellington Street, King Street & East Parade to resume a normal route at Park Row.

19 & 19A towards Garforth will resume a normal route to Westgate Point then diverting via Westgate Slip Road, Wellington Street, King Street, East Parade & South Parade to resume a normal route at Park Row.

19 & 19A towards Burley Road will resume a normal route to Infirmary Street then diverting via King Street, Wellington Street, West Street & West Street Slip Road to resume a normal route at Park Lane.

49, 50 & 50A towards Seacroft will resume a normal route to Westgate then diverting via Oxford Place, Great George Street & Albion Street to resume a normal route at The Headrow.

49, 50 & 50A towards Burley Road will resume a normal route to The Headrow then diverting via Albion Street, Woodhouse Lane, Portland Way, Calverley Street, Portland Street, Great George Street & Park Street to resume a normal route at Westgate.

72 & X6 towards Leeds are diverting via Wellington Street, King Street & East Parade to resume a normal route at The Headrow.

72 & X6 towards Bradford will resume a normal route to The Headrow then diverting via Park Row, Infirmary Street, King Stree &, Wellington Street back to normal route.