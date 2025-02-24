Leeds bus timetables: All route diversions and cancellations as Headrow reopens after eight day closure
The Headrow in Leeds city centre is due to reopen this week following an eight day closure to allow for essential roadworks.
Closures, between Calverley Street and Oxford Place, outside Leeds Town Hall, have been in place since last Saturday (February 15). Services 5, 14, 15, 19, 19A, 49, 50, 50A, 72 and X6 will resume their normal routes.
Meanwhile roadworks at Mill Hill in Leeds city centre will see bus stop 45032123 Station D out of use until May 16. Services X98 and X99 will use bus stop 45012654 Trinity Q on Boar Lane during these works.
Long-term closures to Morris Lane, Kirkstall, Wide Lane, Morley, and Call Lane, Leeds city centre, remain ongoing while Osmondthorpe Lane also remains closed due to bridge works.
Spring Avenue, Gildersome, will be closed due to roadworks from 7.30am Wednesday, February 5 to 5pm Friday, March 28. Services 65 and 205 will divert via Church Street, Scott Green and Gildersome Lane.
Services 4, 4F, 15, 16, 16A, 42, 72, 86, 508, X6 and X11 may continue to experience delays along the Armley Gyratory this week as a result of long-term works to the junction.
In a welcome boost city services, Boston Road in Wetherby has reopened following a week of resurfacing works.
