Two busy routes in Leeds are set to shut this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Woodhouse Lane, Hyde Park will be closed due to roadworks from Monday 18 to Wednesday, August 20 between 7.30pm and 6am each night. Services 22, 23, 24, 25, 27, 28 and X84 towards Headingley will divert via Woodhouse Lane, Rampart Road, Woodhouse Street & Headingley Lane. Services towards Leeds are not affected.

Foundry Approach, Harehills will be closed due to emergency works from Monday 18 to Thursday, August 21 9.30am-3pm each day. Services 4, 4F, 16 and 16A towards Pudsey are divert via Foundry Avenue, Strathmore Drive and Harehills Lane. Town Street, Middleton is also set to shut for resurfacing works with the number 13 service diverting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woodhouse Lane, Hyde Park will be closed due to roadworks from Monday 18 to Wednesday, August 20. | National World