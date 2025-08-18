Leeds bus timetables: All route diversions and cancellations as Woodhouse Lane and Foundry Approach to shut
Woodhouse Lane, Hyde Park will be closed due to roadworks from Monday 18 to Wednesday, August 20 between 7.30pm and 6am each night. Services 22, 23, 24, 25, 27, 28 and X84 towards Headingley will divert via Woodhouse Lane, Rampart Road, Woodhouse Street & Headingley Lane. Services towards Leeds are not affected.
Foundry Approach, Harehills will be closed due to emergency works from Monday 18 to Thursday, August 21 9.30am-3pm each day. Services 4, 4F, 16 and 16A towards Pudsey are divert via Foundry Avenue, Strathmore Drive and Harehills Lane. Town Street, Middleton is also set to shut for resurfacing works with the number 13 service diverting.
Elsewhere, road closures and bus diversions remain in place as part of plans to demolish and rebuild Station Road bridge in Cross Gates. Services 9A, 9C, 11, 11A, 40, 64(First) and 163 will be diverted for the duration of the works. A long-term closure to Morris Lane, Kirkstall remains in place.
Meanwood Road continues to face disruption as a result of ongoing works, while disruption to Dawsons Corner and Stanningley Bypass will remain in place until May 2026. Wide Lane, Morley will also remain shut until September.
In a welcome boost to city services, overnight closures along Bishopgate Street and resurfacing works on Town Street, Beeston have both now completed with services returning to their normal routes and timings.