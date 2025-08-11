Pontefract Road Leeds: Disruption expected as Yorkshire Water carry out emergency repairs to burst water main
Yorkshire Water has issued a warning to motorists as it carries out emergency repairs to a burst water main on Pontefract Road, Stourton.
The road is closed from the junction of Queen Street to the junction of Skelton Grange Road, and a diversion route will be in place via the A639.
A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “We're working as quickly as we can to repair the burst. For the safety of our colleagues and those living and working in the area, we need to close the road whilst we complete the repair and following reinstatement.
“We appreciate that this will be disruptive and would like to apologise and thank everyone for their patience.”
It comes as the water supply company carries out a number of repair works across Leeds, including a 12 week closure on Kirkgate.
Pontefract Road will be re-opened as soon as it is safe to do so.