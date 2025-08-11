A key route in Leeds city centre is set to be hit by a series of roadworks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bishopgate Street in Leeds city centre will be affected by roadworks from Monday 11 to Tuesday, August 12 between 11.30pm and 5am each night. The late running 24, 200, 201, 202 and 203 services will face possible delays due to a lane closure.

Service 24 will also continue to be diverted later on its route as resurfacing works continue on Town Street, Beeston. This will continue until Friday, August 15, 9.30am-3.30pm Monday to Friday only.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bishopgate Street in Leeds city centre will be affected by roadworks from Monday 11 to Tuesday, August 12. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

In a welcome boost to city services, a series of roadworks on Clifford Moor Road, Wetherby and Ninelands Lane, Garforth have been completed with buses returning to their normal routes.