Leeds bus timetables: All diversions and cancellations as Bishopgate Street to be hit by series of roadworks
Bishopgate Street in Leeds city centre will be affected by roadworks from Monday 11 to Tuesday, August 12 between 11.30pm and 5am each night. The late running 24, 200, 201, 202 and 203 services will face possible delays due to a lane closure.
Service 24 will also continue to be diverted later on its route as resurfacing works continue on Town Street, Beeston. This will continue until Friday, August 15, 9.30am-3.30pm Monday to Friday only.
Elsewhere, road closures and bus diversions remain in place as part of plans to demolish and rebuild Station Road bridge in Cross Gates. Services 9A, 9C, 11, 11A, 40, 64(First) and 163 will be diverted for the duration of the works. A long-term closure to Morris Lane, Kirkstall remains in place.
Meanwood Road continues to face disruption as a result of ongoing works, while disruption to Dawsons Corner and Stanningley Bypass will remain in place until May 2026. Wide Lane, Morley will also remain shut until September.
In a welcome boost to city services, a series of roadworks on Clifford Moor Road, Wetherby and Ninelands Lane, Garforth have been completed with buses returning to their normal routes.
