Motorists travelling in north Leeds are set to be hit by a series of overnight closures next week.

From Monday, August 18 to Thursday, August 21, there will be a series of overnight works happening at Hyde Park Corner.

Part of a £10.4 million improvement scheme aimed at delivering a segregated inbound and outbound cycle track on both sides of the A660 in Headingley, the route will be closed from 7.30pm to 6am each night.

From Monday, August 18, there will be a series of overnight works happening at Hyde Park Corner. | NW/LCC

The outbound lanes (towards Headingley and Lawnswood) of the A660 between Rampart Road and Woodhouse Street will be closed and diverted via Rampart Road and Woodhouse Street.

Speaking previously, Coun Jonathan Pryor said: “The A660 is one of our city's busiest routes with thousands of people walking between north Leeds and the city centre every day, along with more than 1,000 cyclists daily and a high number of cars and buses.

“As with any scheme of this nature there is likely to be some disruption during construction, but we will work to keep this to a minimum, so we are encouraging people to plan ahead when travelling along this route.”

Works at Hyde Park Corner, delivered alongside major upgrades to the North Lane junction, is the latest stage of Leeds City Council’s plan to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists and helping speed up bus journeys between Headingley and the city centre.

Other improvements have included the introduction of a 20mph speed limit between Shaw Lane and St. Michael's Road and wider pavements and continuous crossings at most junctions.

The scheme aims to improve safety on a route which saw 172 casualties between 2016 and 2021. It is being funded by a grant from Active Travel England.