Yorkshire Water is carrying out emergency repairs to fix a burst water main in Leeds.

The water supply company has issued a warning to drivers as it is set to carry out emergency repairs to a burst water main on the Whitehall Road/Whitehall junction, close to the railway bridge.

To make sure everyone stays safe while work is carried out some traffic management restrictions are set to be put in place.

Emergency repairs are being carried out to correct a burst water main on Whitehall Road. | NW

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “Our contract partners Morrison Water Services (MWS) are working on site to get this sorted as quickly as possible.

“If you're traveling in the area, please plan your journey ahead. We’re working as quickly as we can to complete this important repair. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank passengers for their patience whilst we fix this.”

Starting today (Monday, October 21) there will be temporary three-way traffic lights in place at the junction.

The traffic lights will be manned between 7am – 7pm.