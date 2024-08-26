Leeds bus timetables: Full diversions and cancellations as Meanwood Road and Galloway Lane remain shut
Green Road, Meanwood Road Junction and Stonegate Road are to remain closed for junction works until further notice.
Service 38 towards Leeds will divert via Parkside Road and Stonegate Road. Bus stops 10440 Green Road, 10441 Green View and 10442 Parkside Green will be out of use during these works.
In Rothwell, Manor Road will remain closed due to roadworks until Friday, September 6. Service 444 will divert via Wood Lane and will not serve Manor Road and Manor Crescent.
Meanwhile gas main replacement works are set to continue along Galloway Lane until Wednesday, September 4.
Services 30 and X11 may experience possible delays due to temporary traffic lights on Galloway Lane.
Leeds Road in Wakefield will also remain closed due to level crossing works from Saturday, August 17 to Tuesday, September 10.
In a welcome boost to city services, Dewsbury Road, Hunslet Lane and East Parade have all reopened following recent works.
Significant disruption continues around the Armley Gyratory, Stanningley Bypass (A647), and the Outer Ring Road A6120 Horsforth to Rodley routes.
