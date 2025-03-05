A new merge lane has opened on a crucial outer ring road in Leeds.

The A6120 Outer Ring Road at Horsforth reopened yesterday after a series of night-time closures allowed for carriageway surfacing and new road marking works.

Located between Horsforth and Rodley roundabouts, the key stretch was set to remain shut until Friday (March 7) but was successfully reopened ahead of schedule.

The A6120 Outer Ring Road Horsforth new merge lane is now open. | NW/LCC

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “After successful surfacing works, the A6120 Outer Ring Road Horsforth new merge lane is open.

“Footway and cycleway works will continue towards Rodley roundabout into spring 2025. Thank you for your ongoing patience whilst we finish the project.”

A fully mapped 6.6-mile and 17 minute diversion route was implemented throughout the closure hours as part of ongoing works to widen the route’s existing carriageway and improve connectivity between communities north and south of the ring road.

Traffic management works between Horsforth roundabout and River Aire bridge have now been removed, with the new merge lane opened to traffic.

Works to improve the pedestrian and cycle facilities between the two roundabouts, linking to the facilities at Fink Hill, are set to continue until June 2025.