From Friday, June 30 (8pm) to Monday, July 3 (6am), the A6120 Broadway between Fink Hill and Horsforth roundabout will close for the weekend to traffic in both directions, to allow for the first phase of carriageway resurfacing.

This is the first of three planned weekend closures between July and September to allow for carriageway resurfacing to be completed quickly and with the least possible disruption. Before the closure there will be advance signage and notices to keep road users informed.

Councillor Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council’s executive member for sustainable development and infrastructure, said: “I would like to thank road users for their patience in advance during this disruption. The work is progressing to time and we are still expecting to be finished this Winter. This area has also been point of congestion, as well as unwelcoming to cyclists and pedestrians.

The A6120 Broadway between Fink Hill and Horsforth roundabout will close next weekend. Picture: LCC

"Our aims for the scheme will improve local connectivity, create new pedestrian crossing facilities, and cycle lanes, improve safety at the junction and reduce local congestion. We would like to urge motorists to please plan their journey in advance, follow the signed diversion and allow a bit of extra time for their travel."

Full traffic management will be in place with a diversion and signage for road users to follow. Mapped out via Google Maps it is estimated that the diversions will leave motorists with a near 5-mile reroute and 20 minute journey delays.

The Fink Hill junction located between the A65 New Road Side (Horsforth roundabout) and Low Lane roundabout, is a key route for traffic travelling between the Ring Road and Horsforth. Leeds council started construction in November last year to improve connectivity between communities north and south of the ring road, providing new pedestrian crossing facilities and cycle lanes, offering a better junction layout to improve safety, as well as improve congestion for residents and commuters.

It comes as Harewood Bridge, which carries the A61 Leeds to Harrogate Road across the River Wharf at Harewood, prepares to shut for four weeks in July as essential maintenance work is carried out.