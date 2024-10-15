A6120 Horsforth: Details on 11 weeks of works confirmed as 'traffic flow improved' on major Leeds route
Over the past 11 weeks, the A6120 northbound towards Horsforth has been reduced to one lane to allow traffic towards Rodley.
After Horsforth roundabout towards Rodley, the carriageway has been widened to improve traffic flow away from the roundabout, reducing congestion and improving bus journey times.
In a post to their Facebook page, the Leeds City Council-run team at Connecting Leeds confirmed the extent of the works completed during this time.
- Excavated 6,072t of material
- Installed 270m of 450mm drainage pipes
- Laid 400m of kerbs
- Spread 950t of low-carbon asphalt
Last week, a series of night-time closures took place along the route to allow for highway surfacing and reduced traffic management.
It comes as part of ongoing works to widen the existing carriageway and improve connectivity between communities north and south of the ring road.
There will also be new and improved pedestrian and cycle facilities between the two roundabouts linking to the facilities at Fink Hill.
