Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The details of a recently completed set of roadworks in Leeds has been confirmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After Horsforth roundabout towards Rodley, the carriageway has been widened to improve traffic flow away from the roundabout, reducing congestion and improving bus journey times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connecting Leeds confirmed the extent of the works completed. | Connecting Leeds

In a post to their Facebook page, the Leeds City Council-run team at Connecting Leeds confirmed the extent of the works completed during this time.

Excavated 6,072t of material

Installed 270m of 450mm drainage pipes

Laid 400m of kerbs

Spread 950t of low-carbon asphalt

Last week, a series of night-time closures took place along the route to allow for highway surfacing and reduced traffic management.

It comes as part of ongoing works to widen the existing carriageway and improve connectivity between communities north and south of the ring road.

There will also be new and improved pedestrian and cycle facilities between the two roundabouts linking to the facilities at Fink Hill.