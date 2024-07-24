A6120 Horsforth: Full lane closures for 11 weeks as work gets underway on Leeds route
and live on Freeview channel 276
From today (July 24), the A6120 northbound towards Horsforth will be reduced to one lane to allow traffic towards Rodley to be moved away from the working area, creating a safe working zone for operatives.
After approximately 11 weeks, the second northbound lane will be partially reopened to ease congestion as the works progress.
As works are completed, traffic management will gradually be removed to reduce the disruption caused by the works.
After Horsforth roundabout towards Rodley, the carriageway will be widened to increase traffic flow away from the roundabout, reducing congestion and improving bus journey times.
There will also be new and improved pedestrian and cycle facilities between the two roundabouts linking to the facilities at Fink Hill, and those currently under construction between Rodley and Dawson’s Corner.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
While further queuing is expected back towards Rodley roundabout due to the loss of capacity, the traffic management measures will allow the works to be completed in the safest and most efficient way to reduce the overall disruption.
These works have been co-ordinated alongside ongoing works to both the Armley Gyratory and Stanningley Bypass.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.