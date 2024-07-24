Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Full lane closures are set to be implemented along a key route in Leeds.

From today (July 24), the A6120 northbound towards Horsforth will be reduced to one lane to allow traffic towards Rodley to be moved away from the working area, creating a safe working zone for operatives.

After approximately 11 weeks, the second northbound lane will be partially reopened to ease congestion as the works progress.

The A6120 northbound towards Horsforth will be reduced to one lane. | LCC

As works are completed, traffic management will gradually be removed to reduce the disruption caused by the works.

After Horsforth roundabout towards Rodley, the carriageway will be widened to increase traffic flow away from the roundabout, reducing congestion and improving bus journey times.

There will also be new and improved pedestrian and cycle facilities between the two roundabouts linking to the facilities at Fink Hill, and those currently under construction between Rodley and Dawson’s Corner.

While further queuing is expected back towards Rodley roundabout due to the loss of capacity, the traffic management measures will allow the works to be completed in the safest and most efficient way to reduce the overall disruption.