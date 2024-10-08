Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A six mile diversion has been lifted in a welcome boost to Leeds drivers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A series of night time closures have been in place along the A6120 outer ring road between Horsforth and Rodley.

Running for five nights between Friday, October 4 and Tuesday, October 8, the key route was shut between 9pm and 5am to allow for highway surfacing and reduced traffic management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A series of night time closures have been in place along the A6120. | Connecting Leeds

Local access and footways remained open during the works while a six mile and 15 minute diversion was put in place for motorists.

It comes as part of ongoing works to widen the existing carriageway and improve connectivity between communities north and south of the ring road.

There will also be new and improved pedestrian and cycle facilities between the two roundabouts linking to the facilities at Fink Hill, and those currently under construction between Rodley and Dawson’s Corner.