A6120 Horsforth: Boost for Leeds drivers as six mile diversion lifted after five night closure
A series of night time closures have been in place along the A6120 outer ring road between Horsforth and Rodley.
Running for five nights between Friday, October 4 and Tuesday, October 8, the key route was shut between 9pm and 5am to allow for highway surfacing and reduced traffic management.
Local access and footways remained open during the works while a six mile and 15 minute diversion was put in place for motorists.
It comes as part of ongoing works to widen the existing carriageway and improve connectivity between communities north and south of the ring road.
There will also be new and improved pedestrian and cycle facilities between the two roundabouts linking to the facilities at Fink Hill, and those currently under construction between Rodley and Dawson’s Corner.
