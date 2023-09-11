A6120 Horsforth closure: Leeds council issues update on Fink Hill resurfacing as roadworks continue
Since June, the A6120 Broadway between Fink Hill and Horsforth roundabout has been closed intermittently to traffic, to allow for the first phase of carriageway resurfacing. Three planned weekend closures have since taken place, between July and September, to allow for carriageway resurfacing to be completed quickly and with the least possible disruption.
In an update provided via the Connecting Leeds social media page on Saturday, Leeds City Council confirmed the main chunk of resurfacing work had now been completed but that lane closures would remain in place along the route, for the time being.
A spokesperson said: “Fink Hill update: resurfacing between Fink Hill and Bank Avenue was successfully completed last weekend. Lane closures will remain in place to make sure that footway and signalling works can be completed safely. The project is on track to be completed before Christmas 2023.”
The Fink Hill junction located between the A65 New Road Side (Horsforth roundabout) and Low Lane roundabout, is a key route for traffic travelling between the Ring Road and Horsforth. City Council started construction in November last year to improve connectivity between communities north and south of the ring road.
Once complete, it is hoped the changes will offer improved pedestrian crossing facilities and cycle lanes, a better junction layout to improve safety, as well as improve congestion for residents and commuters.
Elsewhere daily night-time partial closures around the Armley Gyratory continue, as part of ongoing work to improve the key route.