An update has been issued on works taking place along a key Leeds route.

From Wednesday, July 24, the A6120 northbound towards Horsforth was reduced to one lane to allow traffic towards Rodley to be moved away from the working area, thus creating a safe working zone for operatives.

After approximately 11 weeks, the second northbound lane will be partially reopened to ease congestion as the works progress.

Now in a post to their Facebook page, the Leeds City Council-run team at Connecting Leeds has issued an update on the works.

Connecting Leeds said: “Good progress is being made on improvements to the A6120 Outer Ring Road between Horsforth and Rodley.

“Works are on programme for carriageway surfacing and the reduction of traffic management in early October.

“Plan ahead and allow extra time for journeys when schools return.”

As works are completed, traffic management will gradually be removed to reduce the disruption caused by the works.

After Horsforth roundabout towards Rodley, the carriageway will be widened to increase traffic flow away from the roundabout, reducing congestion and improving bus journey times.

These works have been co-ordinated alongside ongoing works to both the Armley Gyratory and Stanningley Bypass.