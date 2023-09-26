The final phase of a £23 million road improvements scheme in west Leeds is to go ahead as scheduled following a final consultation.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Works along the A6120 Outer Ring Road are already underway, with the second and final phase to go ahead as scheduled following a “positive response to the consultation”.

Phase one is made up of improvements to Fink Hill, A6120 Broadway, Horsforth roundabout and the creation of a segregated off-highway cycle path. Improvements to Fink Hill, A6120 Broadway and Horsforth roundabout are underway and due to be completed by the end of 2023. Construction of the segregated cycle path, from Horsforth roundabout to Rodley roundabout, will begin early next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Helen Hayden said: “It’s encouraging to see a major scheme developing in the north-west and west areas of Leeds. Phase two proposals were met with a 74 per cent positive public response at consultation and I’m pleased the momentum of delivering this work is being swiftly progressed.

Works along the A6120 Outer Ring Road are already underway, with the second and final phase to go ahead as scheduled. Pictures LCC

“Both phases aim to better link local communities, improve active travel options for residents, and make progress towards our carbon-neutral targets. Together with our construction partners, we will update local residents and businesses affected by any construction work throughout.”

The second phase of works is set to include an accessible bridge, connecting the communities Calverley and Farsley; an off-highway mixed-use path for walking, wheeling and cycling between Rodley roundabout and Dawsons Corner and traffic light improvements to Rodley roundabout. These are currently in detailed design.

A speed reduction to 50mph on the A6120 Outer Ring Road and A647 Stanningley Bypass, from Horsforth roundabout to Stanningley Bypass at Henconner Lane Bridge is also set to be implemented and enforced by average speed cameras, a first for West Yorkshire. Additionally, the existing 40mph speed limit on A647 Bradford Road from Dawsons Corner to Thornbury roundabout will also be enforced by average speed cameras.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad