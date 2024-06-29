Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three major Leeds routes are set to face closures this summer.

Road users are being urged to plan ahead this summer as significant disruptive work begins around the Armley Gyratory, Stanningley Bypass (A647), and the Outer Ring Road A6120 Horsforth to Rodley route.

The work has been planned to coincide with the reduced levels of traffic over the school summer holidays, which aims to minimise disruption for all road users.

The work has been planned to coincide with the reduced levels of traffic over the school summer holidays. | LCC

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Armley Gyratory - Wellington Road footbridge

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starting from Monday, July 8 there will be lane closures both inbound and outbound along the A58, lasting up to six months to allow for the construction works to safely take place.

The removal of the Wellington Road footbridge (A58) over the Armley Gyratory is to begin at 8pm Saturday, July 27 and end by 5am Monday, July 29.

This is the third and final footbridge around the Gyratory to have new wider and more accessible footway, after Gelderd Road and Spence Lane.

Stanningley Bypass A647 Outer Ring Road between Farnley and Bramley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cross over construction to enable contraflow starts Monday, July 8 night-time 8pm to 6am. This will allow essential work to be undertaken with less disruption to traffic management.

Joints and surfacing works start eastbound from Friday, July 20 and then westbound Thursday, August 8 until August 30, with ongoing 30mph speed limits.

This will require closure of the westbound on and off slip road at Swinnow Road with a signed diversion in place.

Connecting West Leeds project A6120 Horsforth to Rodley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From July 24, the A6120 northbound towards Horsforth will be reduced to one lane to allow traffic towards Rodley to be moved away from the working area, creating a safe working zone for operatives.

After approximately 11 weeks, the second northbound lane will be partially reopened to ease congestion as the works progress.