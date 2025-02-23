Leeds motorists are set to face 6.6-mile diversions along a key city ring road this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A6120 Outer Ring Road at Horsforth will be closed for a series of nights to allow for carriageway surfacing and new road markings.

A 6.6-mile and 17 minute diversion is set to be implemented. Here’s everything you need to know...

The A6120 Outer Ring Road at Horsforth will be closed for a series of nights from Monday. | NW

How long will the route be shut?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Monday (February 24), the key stretch, located between Horsforth and Rodley roundabouts, is set to be shut between 8pm and 6am.

The closure is expected to take an initial five nights, although Leeds City Council has warned it could last up to two weeks.

What work is taking place?

The ring road will be shut to allow for carriageway surfacing and laying of new road markings as part of ongoing works to widen the route’s existing carriageway and improve connectivity.

Works to improve the pedestrian and cycle facilities between the two roundabouts, linking to the facilities at Fink Hill, are set to continue until June 2025.

What diversions will be in place?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fully mapped 6.6-mile and 17 minute diversion route, which takes into into account HGV traffic, will be implemented throughout the allotted hours.

On completion, the traffic management works are set to be removed from Horsforth roundabout to the River Aire bridge and the new merge lane will be opened to traffic.

A 6.6-mile and 17 minute diversion route will be implemented. | LCC

What has Leeds Council said regarding the closure?

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “The time booked is to manage unforeseen issues e.g. weather, but we are hoping to complete this ahead of time. To minimise disruption, the road closure and works are planned around other works in the city and a fully signed road diversion plan will be in place.

“The scheme is making good progress and is ahead of schedule. We’d like to thank everyone for their patience whilst we carry out these works.”