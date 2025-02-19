A key ring road in Leeds is set to shut for resurfacing works.

From Monday (February 24), the A6120 Outer Ring Road at Horsforth will be closed to allow for carriageway surfacing and new road markings.

The key stretch, located between Horsforth and Rodley roundabouts, is set to be shut between 8pm and 6am for five nights, although Leeds City Council has warned the closure could last up to two weeks.

From Monday, the A6120 Outer Ring Road at Horsforth will be closed for up to two weeks. | James Hardisty/LCC

“The time booked is to manage unforeseen issues e.g. weather, but we are hoping to complete this ahead of time. To minimise disruption, the road closure and works are planned around other works in the city and a fully signed road diversion plan will be in place.”

A fully mapped 6.6-mile and 17 minute diversion route, which takes into into account HGV traffic, will be implemented throughout the allotted hours.

It comes as part of ongoing works to widen the route’s existing carriageway and improve connectivity between communities north and south of the ring road.

Council added: “The scheme is making good progress and is ahead of schedule. We’re widening the A6120 Broadway, to reduce congestion at Horsforth roundabout and constructing new and improved footway and cycleways improving the area for everyone.

“We’d like to thank everyone for their patience whilst we carry out these works.”

On completion, the traffic management works will be removed from Horsforth roundabout to the River Aire bridge and the new merge lane will be opened to traffic.

Works to improve the pedestrian and cycle facilities between the two roundabouts, linking to the facilities at Fink Hill, are set to continue until June 2025.