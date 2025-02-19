Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Traffic management measures are set to be installed as part of Northern Gas works in south Leeds.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN), the gas distributor for the North of England, is carrying out essential work to ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas to customers on Gildersome Lane, near Morley.

The ageing metal pipework is now being replaced by new, more durable plastic pipes, to ensure a safe and reliable supply of gas to customers now and in the future.

There will be temporary traffic lights in place on Gildersome Lane at the junction of New Lane. | SWNS/Google

The project, which is expected to up to eight weeks, has been planned in collaboration with Leeds City Council.

Chris Reed, Central Operations Manager at Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works.

“However, it’s vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of Leeds.”

So that engineers can carry out the work safely and efficiently, and to protect the public, some temporary traffic management measures will be put in place.

From tomorrow (Thursday, February 20), there will be temporary traffic lights in place on Gildersome Lane at the junction of New Lane, moving towards Church Street. These will be in place for approximately six weeks.

This is in addition to the existing upgrade work on Whitehall Road in Gildersome which is from Ashfield Way up to the junction with Lawns Lane, where temporary traffic lights are already in place for approximately four weeks.

Anyone seeking further information on the works can contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: [email protected].

While anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide is asked to call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999. This line is in operation 24-hours a day, seven days a week.