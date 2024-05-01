The Headrow Shopping Centre opened in 1987 on the site of the former Schofields department store and was originally named the Schofields Centre. It boasted three levels of shops as well as a food court and cafe all connected by escalators and a glass lift. These photos turn back the clock to the 1990s when it proved a mecca for shoppers from across Leeds and beyond. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
15 fab photos take you inside Leeds Headrow Shopping Centre during the 1990s
These photos are sure to evoke memories for a generation of Leeds city centre bargain-hunters.
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.