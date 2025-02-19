Watch as a new 60-tonne footbridge is installed in Leeds.

The new Wellington Road footbridge was successfully installed over the Armley Gyratory earlier this month.

New footage, courtesy of the Leeds City Council-run team at Connecting Leeds, showcases the footbridge being lifted into place during the overnight closure.

Speaking ahead of the installation, Coun Jonathan Pryor said: “I am pleased to see that the third and final footbridge is to be completed around the Armley Gyratory.

“These new bridges are transformative changes to the overhead footways for people walking and wheeling - making it easier to get across the gyratory, either going or away from the city centre.”

The bridge was installed during a weekend closure that ran from 8pm Saturday, February 8 until 5.30am Monday, February 10.

Crossing over the A58, the new Wellington Road footbridge weighs approximately 60-tonnes and was installed using two cranes and a self-propelled modular transporter (SPMT).