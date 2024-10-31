Full details have been confirmed ahead of the closure of a bridge in Leeds.

Thorp Arch Bridge, located on Bridge Road in Wetherby, is set for a daytime closure on Sunday, November 24.

The notoriously narrow bridge is set to shut between 9am and 4pm to allow for a routine structural safety inspection.

Thorp Arch Bridge, located on Bridge Road in Wetherby, is set for a daytime closure. | Google

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: "The bridge is planned to be closed from 9am to 4pm on Sunday, November 24 to allow a routine structural safety inspection to be undertaken by a specialist underbridge unit.

“The inspection is planned for the daytime to minimise any noise from the equipment used in the works and to allow the inspection to be undertaken in a safe manner in daylight.

“Advance warning signs will be at the point of closure prior to the inspection and a signed diversion will be in place during this time.”

Metro has confirmed that a bus diversion will be in place from 6.30am until lunchtime to allow for the closure.

The number 7 service will divert via the A168, Wattle Syke Roundabout and A659 to Moor End in both directions.