Thorp Arch Bridge Wetherby: Historic Leeds bridge to shut for safety inspection - everything you need to know
Thorp Arch Bridge, located on Bridge Road in Wetherby, is set to be closed between 9am and 4pm on Sunday (January 19).
The notoriously narrow bridge, said to have opened in 1770, connects the villages of Boston Spa and Thorp Arch across the River Wharfe.
Speaking last month, a Leeds City Council spokesperson said: "The bridge is planned to be closed from 9am to 4pm on Sunday, January 19 to allow a routine structural safety inspection to be undertaken by a specialist underbridge unit.
“The inspection is planned for the daytime to allow the inspection to be undertaken in a safe manner in daylight and to avoid any noisy operations at night time caused by the equipment used in the works.”
The routine structural safety inspection, was originally due to be carried out during a previous closure in November but was unable to be completed as a result of bad weather and flooding.
Advanced warning and diversion signs have been put in place at the point of closure. The number 7 bus service will divert via A168, Wattle Syke Roundabout, A659 and Moor End in both directions.
