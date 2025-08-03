A key route in east Leeds is expected to face disruption as part of a week long set of roadworks.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) is set to carry out essential work in Garforth to replace the ageing metal pipework with new, more durable plastic pipes.

This work will ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas to customers in Garforth, keeping homes and businesses safe, warm and connected.

From Monday, August 4, Ninelands Lane in Garforth will be closed between the junctions of Hazelwood Avenue and Derwent Avenue. | Google/NW

The project, which is expected to last for around a week, has been planned in collaboration with Leeds City Council, and timed to coincide with the school holidays to minimise disruption.

Steve Taylor, Site Manager at Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works.

“However, it’s vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of Garforth.”

From Monday, August 4, Ninelands Lane in Garforth will be closed between the junctions of Hazelwood Avenue and Derwent Avenue. Temporary traffic lights will be in place at the junction with Hazelwood Avenue to ensure access is maintained for residents of Hazelwood Avenue.

A signed diversion will be in place for motorists so that engineers can carry out the work safely and efficiently.

For further information about the work please contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: [email protected]. Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999.