Council chiefs have announced a new completion date for works to revamp the entrance to Leeds station.

The £46.1 million scheme, aiming to significantly improve the main entrance and surrounding area of Leeds City Station, is now set to be completed by February 2026 - the Yorkshire Evening Post can exclusively reveal.

Works are designed to meet capacity demands, with the number of rail passengers using the station forecast to increase significantly, and ensure that people can enter, exit and wait for services safely.

The £46.1 million Leeds station redesign scheme is now set to be completed by February 2026. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Underway since May 2022, the scheme is being carried out in tandem with essential Network Rail-led maintenance work on an underground structure - known as the Mill Goit - which sits below New Station Street and supports much of the station above it.

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “We are pleased with the progress that is being made on this important scheme, which will transform Leeds City Station’s main entrance and create a world-class gateway area that is safer, cleaner and has increased pedestrian capacity.

“Work to date has included the demolition of railway arches, a taxi rank and a cycle hub as well as footpath and highway improvements along New Station Street, Neville Street, Swinegate and Bishopgate Street.

“Construction work is now under way on the new facilities planned for station users, including two 21-passenger lifts that will provide step-free access between Bishopgate Street and the main entrance.”

Upon completion, works will see the pedestrianisation of New Station Street, the relocation of the existing taxi rank to Bishopgate Street, and the installation of two 21-passenger lifts from Bishopgate Street to the main station entrance.

High-quality “segregated cycling infrastructure” will be installed on Neville Street, Dark Neville Street and Bishopgate, improving cycling links to surrounding communities while encouraging safe, affordable, sustainable travel.

Works will see the pedestrianisation of New Station Street and the relocation of the existing taxi rank to Bishopgate Street. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

The station will also be home to a high-quality cycle hub which will include electric charging points and storage for all types of bikes.

An authority spokesperson added: “We would once again like to thank people for their patience during the ongoing and unavoidable disruption caused by the project, which is being carried out in phases due to site constraints and the need to maintain pedestrian and vehicle access to the station and local businesses.

“This approach, it is anticipated, will allow different parts of the transformed site to be opened up by station owner Network Rail on a staggered basis through this year as the various phases of the scheme are completed.

“The council is committed to keeping residents and visitors fully informed about the continued progress of the project, which is scheduled for overall completion in February 2026.”

Environmental improvements are expected to take place along Neville Street and Dark Neville Street, including enhanced lighting, road surface and pavement and elevation treatments.

CGI images offer look at redesigned Leeds station. | Submit

The work is being delivered by Leeds City Council - on behalf of Network Rail as the landowner - in partnership with West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

The decision to carry out both the entrance ravamp and Mill Goit works at the same time has been designed to minimise longer-term disruption while also obtaining the best possible value for money.