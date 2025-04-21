WATCH: Leeds United fans go wild in Elland Road pub as Burnley goal moves Whites closer to promotion
Daniel Farke's side blew away the Potters at Elland Road to put themselves within 90 minutes of automatic promotion, depending on the result of Burnley's home game with Sheffield United.
Those of a Leeds persuasion watched on intently as the Clarets faced the Blades at Turf Moor with Elland Road fans keen to witness Chris Wilder's men drop points which would confirm the team's promotion back to the Premier League.
An early Josh Brownhill goal was heard and felt inside the media suite at Elland Road, whilst Daniel Farke delivered his post-match press conference thoughts. Through the adjoining wall to the home dressing room, cheers could be heard at the early Burnley strike.
Before long, though, Sheffield United were level through January addition Tom Cannon and the mood around Elland Road became one of trepidation and anticipation, rather than excitement.
Leeds supporters inside The Peacock - and further afield - were soon celebrating for the eighth time in one afternoon, as Sheffield United conceded a penalty late during the first half at Turf Moor. Brownhill stepped up to bury the spot-kick, leading to wild scenes in the packed-out pub.
A Sheffield United defeat or draw is enough to confirm Leeds' place in the Premier League next season.
