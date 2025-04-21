Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United supporters congregated en masse at The Peacock public house following the team's 6-0 win over Stoke City on Easter Monday.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Farke's side blew away the Potters at Elland Road to put themselves within 90 minutes of automatic promotion, depending on the result of Burnley's home game with Sheffield United.

Those of a Leeds persuasion watched on intently as the Clarets faced the Blades at Turf Moor with Elland Road fans keen to witness Chris Wilder's men drop points which would confirm the team's promotion back to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An early Josh Brownhill goal was heard and felt inside the media suite at Elland Road, whilst Daniel Farke delivered his post-match press conference thoughts. Through the adjoining wall to the home dressing room, cheers could be heard at the early Burnley strike.

Before long, though, Sheffield United were level through January addition Tom Cannon and the mood around Elland Road became one of trepidation and anticipation, rather than excitement.

Leeds supporters inside The Peacock - and further afield - were soon celebrating for the eighth time in one afternoon, as Sheffield United conceded a penalty late during the first half at Turf Moor. Brownhill stepped up to bury the spot-kick, leading to wild scenes in the packed-out pub.

A Sheffield United defeat or draw is enough to confirm Leeds' place in the Premier League next season.