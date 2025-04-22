10 of the best photos show Leeds United fans celebrating promotion down the decades

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 12:08 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2025, 12:09 BST

It's a fanbase which has endured its fair share of ups and downs.

This photo gallery focuses on the ups for the Leeds United faithful - when promotion was achieved replacing anxiety with sheer joy. The memories featured depend on your age with the photos turning back the clock more than 30 years to 1990 before hurtling through the decades to celebrate the club’s latest promotion. Which do you remember the most? READ MORE: 31 of the best photos as Leeds United fans celebrate Premier League promotion

Leeds United players on their tour of the city in May 1990 after winning the Division 2 championship.

1. Leeds United promotion

Leeds United players on their tour of the city in May 1990 after winning the Division 2 championship. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Were you among the crowds that day?

2. Leeds United promotion

Were you among the crowds that day? | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The city centre was the setting for a Civic Reception in May 1990.

3. Leeds United promotion

The city centre was the setting for a Civic Reception in May 1990. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Bradley Johnson is lifted in the air by fans at full-time after the Whites clinched promotion from League One in May 2010.

4. Leeds United promotion

Bradley Johnson is lifted in the air by fans at full-time after the Whites clinched promotion from League One in May 2010. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Jonny Howson and fans celebrate the 2-1 win against Bristol Rovers in May 2010 which took them back to the Championship.

5. Leeds United promotion

Jonny Howson and fans celebrate the 2-1 win against Bristol Rovers in May 2010 which took them back to the Championship. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Players celebrate with the Leeds United fans at Elland Road after promotion to the Premier League following Huddersfield Town's win against West Brom.

6. Leeds United promotion

Players celebrate with the Leeds United fans at Elland Road after promotion to the Premier League following Huddersfield Town's win against West Brom. | Bruce Rollinson Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds United
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice