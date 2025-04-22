10 of the best photos show Leeds United fans celebrating promotion down the decades

This photo gallery focuses on the ups for the Leeds United faithful - when promotion was achieved replacing anxiety with sheer joy. The memories featured depend on your age with the photos turning back the clock more than 30 years to 1990 before hurtling through the decades to celebrate the club’s latest promotion. Which do you remember the most? READ MORE: 31 of the best photos as Leeds United fans celebrate Premier League promotion
1. Leeds United promotion
Leeds United players on their tour of the city in May 1990 after winning the Division 2 championship. | YPN Photo: YPN
2. Leeds United promotion
Were you among the crowds that day? | YPN Photo: YPN
3. Leeds United promotion
The city centre was the setting for a Civic Reception in May 1990. | YPN Photo: YPN
4. Leeds United promotion
Bradley Johnson is lifted in the air by fans at full-time after the Whites clinched promotion from League One in May 2010. | YPN Photo: YPN
5. Leeds United promotion
Jonny Howson and fans celebrate the 2-1 win against Bristol Rovers in May 2010 which took them back to the Championship. | YPN Photo: YPN
6. Leeds United promotion
Players celebrate with the Leeds United fans at Elland Road after promotion to the Premier League following Huddersfield Town's win against West Brom. | Bruce Rollinson Photo: Bruce Rollinson
