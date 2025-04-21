Leeds United are back at the top table after their thumping of Stoke City at Elland Road was followed up by defeat for Sheffield United at Burnley, meaning promotion was secured for Daniel Farke’s men.
The Whites knew after Friday’s results that this could be a special day and they kept up their side of the bargain by hammering Stoke City 6-0. With the party already beginning in an around Elland Road, all eyes were on Turf Moor where the Blades needed to win to maintain their chances of automatic promotion and drag out the race for another week.
However, Burnley came out on top to win 2-1 and it’s they who will join Leeds in the Premier League next season, with Sheffield United forced to try their luck in the Play-Offs.
Leeds boss Daniel Farke said as the promotion party got into full swing: “You can see the atmosphere here, it’s incredible. It’s well deserved, 94 points at this stage is unbelievable. The lads should celebrate, all our supporters should celebrate.
“We will make sure that this Easter Monday will last for one or two more days. It’s difficult on such an emotional day to reflect too much, but it was a long road. It’s not easy to stabilise the ship after relegation and to deal with that.
“We played fantastic last season, with 90 minutes, before the heart-breaking game at Wembley, but to show resilience and keep going, we deserve today to celebrate.”
