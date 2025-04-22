Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United players, staff and fans celebrated a special day in the history of the club on Easter Monday.

Leeds' return to the Premier League was confirmed on April 21 as the Whites beat Stoke City and fellow automatic promotion winners Burnley defeated leaders of the chasing pack Sheffield United.

Daniel Farke's side kicked off against the Potters at 3pm and were five goals to the good by 3:41pm, leaving an agonising wait during the following hours to see if Burnley in the 5:30pm kick-off could deny Chris Wilder's Blades the victory which would halt promotion parties either side of the Pennines.

Two Josh Brownhill goals ensured of the Clarets' victory, their promotion and Leeds' own as the two clubs celebrated in tandem, separated by 35 or so miles, as the crow flies.

Chronicling the day's events, the YEP has collated all the best moments from before Leeds' game with Stoke, the scenes inside bars and pubs around the city, unseen player celebrations after promotion was confirmed and clips from the press box during the match itself.

The film features fans atop traffic lights on Elland Road, champagne bottles popped outside the East Stand, fireworks and flares being lit and all manner of celebrations as Leeds came together to celebrate what has been a hugely successful season.