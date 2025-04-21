Leeds United promotion reaction as civic leaders and celebrities send 'warmest congratulations' with club promoted back to Premier League
Leeds erupted into celebrations on Monday after a 6-0 win over Stoke City followed by Burnley's 2-1 win over Sheffield guaranteed the Whites' promotion back to the top tier of English football.
After two years in the Championship, Leeds now sits comfortably at the top on 94 points with two games remaining - and celebrities and public figures were quick to react.
Tracy Brabin, mayor of West Yorkshire, wrote: "Well deserved promotion for Leeds United… back to the Premier League where they belong! "Congratulations @LUFC, you’ve done us proud"
Her feelings were shared by Leeds Central and Headingley MP Alex Sobel, who posted a face with love hearts on X, formerly Twitter.
Also taking to X, Hollywood star and part-owner of Leeds United Russell Crowe thanked Burnley for securing his team's promotion, writing: "And… Thank you Burnley. #MOT"
Fellow LUFC investor and basketball star Larry Nance Jr. said the Leeds “deserve this” as he thanked the fans for “allowing me to fall in love with your club“.
Elsewhere, Leeds City Council's leader James Lewis issued a lengthy statement highlighting the promotion's positive impact on Leeds off the pitch.
He wrote: "Leeds United’s return to the Premier League is fantastic news and, on behalf of the council, I want to send our warmest congratulations to everyone at the club.
“As an Elland Road season ticket holder myself, I know how much promotion will mean to the fans, not just here in Leeds but right around the world.
“Supporting Leeds has plenty of ups and downs, and days like today are a fitting reward for all those who continue to march on together in their thousands even when times are tough.
“Leeds’s players, coaching staff, directors and the many, many unsung heroes behind the scenes at Elland Road should feel very proud of what they have achieved."
He continued by praising coach Daniel Farke, comparing him to past greats such as Don Revie, Howard Wilkinson and Marcelo Bielsa.
He added: “The profile and publicity that comes with the Premier League’s huge global appeal can also bring wider economic benefits to Leeds as a whole while showcasing it as a wonderful place to live, work and visit.
“This, therefore, is a great day for Leeds, both on and off the pitch. Congratulations once again to Daniel and his players, they've put the club back where it belongs and put smiles on countless faces. Roll on next season!”
