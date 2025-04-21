Leeds were in electric form as the Potters visited Elland Road on Easter Monday, surging into a 5-0 lead by half-time, to move within touching distance of a place back among the Premier League elite.
United dominated possession and created chance after chance throughout the match with Championship top goalscorer Joel Piroe netting four times during the opening 41 minutes, which included a 14-minute hat-trick.
Willy Gnonto added a sixth during the second half, while 16-year-old Harry Gray made his professional debut as a late substitute.
Depending on the result of Sheffield United’s clash with Burnley this evening, Leeds could be promoted today.
Here are the ratings.
