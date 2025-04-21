Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings vs Stoke City as demolition job earns two perfect 10s

Graham Smyth
By Graham Smyth

Chief football writer

Published 21st Apr 2025, 17:21 BST

YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth gives his verdict on the Leeds United players’ performances in their outstanding win over Stoke City at Elland Road.

Leeds were in electric form as the Potters visited Elland Road on Easter Monday, surging into a 5-0 lead by half-time, to move within touching distance of a place back among the Premier League elite.

United dominated possession and created chance after chance throughout the match with Championship top goalscorer Joel Piroe netting four times during the opening 41 minutes, which included a 14-minute hat-trick.

Willy Gnonto added a sixth during the second half, while 16-year-old Harry Gray made his professional debut as a late substitute.

Depending on the result of Sheffield United’s clash with Burnley this evening, Leeds could be promoted today.

Here are the ratings.

Comfortable, confident and always looked in control.

1. Karl Darlow: 8/10

Comfortable, confident and always looked in control. | Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Photo Sales
As good a first half performance as Elland Road has seen in years. He tortured Stoke. Worked hard to defend too. Completely dominant. Continued to shine after the break.

2. Jayden Bogle: 10/10

As good a first half performance as Elland Road has seen in years. He tortured Stoke. Worked hard to defend too. Completely dominant. Continued to shine after the break. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Played some lovely passes over the top, did any defending he needed to do with a minimum of fuss. Hardly troubled.

3. Ethan Ampadu: 8/10

Played some lovely passes over the top, did any defending he needed to do with a minimum of fuss. Hardly troubled. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Completely within his comfort zone for the vast majority. Stoke couldn't lay a glove on him. Passed it well.

4. Joe Rodon: 8/10

Completely within his comfort zone for the vast majority. Stoke couldn't lay a glove on him. Passed it well. | Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Photo Sales
His movement was a problem for Stoke, so was the link-up with Solomon. Got his goal with a lovely miskick.

5. Junior Firpo: 8/10

His movement was a problem for Stoke, so was the link-up with Solomon. Got his goal with a lovely miskick. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Started on the front foot to put Leeds in a great position. Kept himself busy throughout. Played some nice passes.

6. Ilia Gruev: 8/10

Started on the front foot to put Leeds in a great position. Kept himself busy throughout. Played some nice passes. | Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Player ratingsStoke City
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice