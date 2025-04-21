Leeds were in electric form as the Potters visited Elland Road on Easter Monday, surging into a 5-0 lead by half-time, to move within touching distance of a place back among the Premier League elite.

United dominated possession and created chance after chance throughout the match with Championship top goalscorer Joel Piroe netting four times during the opening 41 minutes, which included a 14-minute hat-trick.

Willy Gnonto added a sixth during the second half, while 16-year-old Harry Gray made his professional debut as a late substitute.

Depending on the result of Sheffield United’s clash with Burnley this evening, Leeds could be promoted today.

Here are the ratings.

1 . Karl Darlow: 8/10 Comfortable, confident and always looked in control. | Mike Egerton/PA Wire Photo Sales

2 . Jayden Bogle: 10/10 As good a first half performance as Elland Road has seen in years. He tortured Stoke. Worked hard to defend too. Completely dominant. Continued to shine after the break. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Ethan Ampadu: 8/10 Played some lovely passes over the top, did any defending he needed to do with a minimum of fuss. Hardly troubled. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Joe Rodon: 8/10 Completely within his comfort zone for the vast majority. Stoke couldn't lay a glove on him. Passed it well. | Mike Egerton/PA Wire Photo Sales

5 . Junior Firpo: 8/10 His movement was a problem for Stoke, so was the link-up with Solomon. Got his goal with a lovely miskick. | Getty Images Photo Sales