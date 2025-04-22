Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United season ticket holder and City Council leader James Lewis has paid special tribute to Daniel Farke for joining a legendary list of Elland Road managers.

Farke masterminded a 6-0 win at home to Stoke City on Easter Monday that, coupled with Sheffield United's defeat at Burnley, confirmed promotion back to the Premier League for the Whites. The victory took Leeds to a remarkable tally of 94 points and 89 goals scored. Two more wins would secure the league title with second placed Burnley also sitting on 94 points but with a goal difference deficit of 14 to make up.

Premier League status will kick-start the club's plans to redevelop Elland Road and according to Coun Lewis it is good news for the city as a whole. In a statement he lauded the work of Farke, his staff, the players and the club's directors for putting the club back where they belong.

He said: "Leeds United’s return to the Premier League is fantastic news and, on behalf of the council, I want to send our warmest congratulations to everyone at the club. As an Elland Road season ticket holder myself, I know how much promotion will mean to the fans, not just here in Leeds but right around the world.

“Supporting Leeds has plenty of ups and downs, and days like today are a fitting reward for all those who continue to march on together in their thousands even when times are tough.

“Leeds’s players, coaching staff, directors and the many, many unsung heroes behind the scenes at Elland Road should feel very proud of what they have achieved. A special mention, of course, must go to Daniel Farke, who now stands alongside the legendary likes of Don Revie, Howard Wilkinson and Marcelo Bielsa as a manager who has guided Leeds into the top flight of English football.

“The profile and publicity that comes with the Premier League’s huge global appeal can also bring wider economic benefits to Leeds as a whole while showcasing it as a wonderful place to live, work and visit.

“This, therefore, is a great day for Leeds, both on and off the pitch. Congratulations once again to Daniel and his players, they've put the club back where it belongs and put smiles on countless faces. Roll on next season."

To celebrate the achievement, Leeds Civic Hall and other council buildings will be lit up in the club’s white, yellow and blue colours on Tuesday, April 22 and on Thursday and Friday evenings. Wednesday’s colour theme for the relevant buildings will be red and white to mark St George’s Day.