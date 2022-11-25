Mike Tindall has spoken candidly about his experiences of life within the royal family and what it’s like to spend the night in Buckingham Palace.

The former England rugby player, 44, from Otley, is married to Zara, who is the granddaughter of the late Queen, daughter of Princess Anne and 20th in line to the throne.

He spoke to his I’m A Celebrity campmates about the monarchy as they were eager to ask him a host of questions about his life. Despite his wife’s status, Mike told his fellow celebrities that he wasn’t nervous when they met in 2003.

Mike Tindall has addressed his experiences as a member of the royal family during his stay in the I’m A Celebrity jungle

Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner, 23, began asking Mike Tindall questions about his life while they were sitting around the campfire.

Owen was initially unaware of the status of Mike Tindall’s wife when he first joined the camp and asked the rugby player if Zara was Australian.

Keen to know more, Owen asked: “Have you been to Buckingham Palace much?”

Mike Tindall replied: “More than most” as Owen continued to ask what it was like inside the palace.

Mike explained: “A lot of it’s all the state rooms and there’s only a little bit of living.”

Owen then asked if the rugby player had stayed in Buckingham Palace and what the royal protocol was regarding dress code.

“In the morning could you go down in your joggers and T-shirt, or did you have to get dressed up again?,” the Hollyoaks actor asked.

Mike confirmed: “No, jeans and a tee”.

Owen appeared surprised by this knowledge and told Mike Tindall: “I thought you had to be suited and booted” before he then checked with the rugby player, saying: “Do you mind chatting about it?”

Mike Tindall reassured Owen that it was okay to ask questions, with the actor wanting to know whether he knew Zara was royal before meeting her.

The former England rugby player said: “Yeah, because I know she’s Princess Anne’s Daughter. Princess Anne is the patron of Scottish Rugby.”

Owen was curious about the beginnings of Mike’s relationship, asking: “Did you feel a bit of pressure? If I was chatting to a girl and then found out she was royalty I’d be nervous.”

Mike Tindall told Owen he had already met Zara’s cousin’s Prince’s William and Harry before they began dating in 2004

Mike Tindall then shared how he had actually already met some of the royal family before due to his role in the England rugby team, including Princes William and Harry.

Mike told Owen: “No, because we were friends first and then William and Harry were massive England fans at the time, so we’d met them numerous times. Met more of the family than you’d normally have met of the woman you start dating.”

Mike Tindall met Zara in Australia in 2003, when he was down under for the Rugby World Cup and the equestrian was on her gap year.

After their meeting at a bar, Zara then left her phone number with one of Mike’s friends in the hopes that they would reconnect in the future.

The couple began dating in 2004, with Mike popping the question in 2010.

