Mike Tindall left I’m A Celebrity viewers speechless on Sunday (November 13) night as he revealed a very small pair of Speedos.

The former England rugby player, 44, from Otley took a swim in the lake, where he revealed an interesting clothing choice to fans at home.

In a swim with former Lioness footballer, Jill Scott, comedian Seann Walsh and television presenter Scarlette Douglas, Mike’s speedos stole the show.

I’m A Celebrity cut back to presenting duo Ant and Dec who were quick to comment on Mike’s choice of swimwear.

Ant started joking with: “I tell you what did come as a shock, what about that swimwear’.

The pair were left wondering what Mike’s wife Zara Tindall must have thought about seeing her husband in his speedos with Dec adding: “I know exactly what Zara’s thinking, she’ll be thinking ‘that’s where my bikini bottoms are. I’ve been looking for them.’”

Mike, who is married to the late Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall, also gave fans a laugh when he scared jumpy comedian Seann Walsh.

Ant and Dec speculated how Mike’s wife Zara would react to the former rugby player wearing his swimming gear

Seann had already revealed he was nervous about entering the lake in the I’m A Celebrity jungle but was encouraged in by Jill Scott.

Jill, who had schemed with Mike Tindall to scare the comedian, welcomed Seann into the water but warned him that she had seen a crayfish swimming around.

A nervous Seann began looking around as Mike, who was previously hiding behind a rock, submerged himself and swam up behind him before making him jump.

Seann Walsh told the cameras: “Jill, who’s been trying to get me to get in the pool, goes ‘oh by the way’, as soon as I’m in, ‘by the way there’s a crayfish in here.

“I don’t even know what that is, I just went ‘what?’. I looked round, I saw what looked like a shark coming towards me.

“I think the crayfish was in his Speedos.”

After the jump scare, Jill Scott was seen calming down the comedian, who looked nervously over at Mike Tindall and said: “Mike is not a crayfish.”

Seann Walsh was scared by Mike Tindall who swam up behind him in the I’m A Celebrity pool

The shock of the Speedos quickly dissipated as fans called for the former England rugby player to be given more screen time.

So far Matt Hancock has faced every bushtucker trial after being voted in by the general public.

Many have taken to social media to claim they are ‘bored’ of seeing the former health secretary competing night after night for the stars and are hoping to see someone else take on a trial.

Mike Tindall has so far had a fairly quiet time in the jungle after facing the Critter Cruise on the first day of the show.

The former rugby player also won the hearts of viewers over the weekend as he ‘energised’ his fellow campmates with hugs.