I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here kicked off on Sunday night with Mike Tindall among the stars who entered the Australian jungle.

The former rugby player, 44, from Otley, is the first member of the royal family to take part in the ITV series. He is married to Zara Tindall, who is the niece of King Charles III and the daughter of his sister Princess Anne.

Before entering I’m A Celebrity, Mike claimed he was “not worried” about the eating trials on the show. He has previously appeared on other TV shows including The Jump and Bear Grylls: Mission Survive.

Unless he is voted out, Mike Tindall could potentially be in the Australian jungle for the next five weeks.

Mike Tindall married into the royal family when he wed Zara Phillips, daughter of Princess Anne

Is Mike Tindall in line for the throne?

Although Mike Tindall is married into the royal family, he isn’t in the line of succession due to the fact he wasn’t born into the family.

However, his wife Zara, who is the late Queen’s granddaughter, is in line for the throne, meaning that Mike Tindall could gain a formal royal title in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is likely that if Zara Tindall was to ever become Queen, that Mike would be given the title of Prince Consort, following in the footsteps of Prince Phillip and Prince Albert.

Zara Tindall is the daughter of Princess Anne and is cousins to the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex

Who is Mike Tindall’s wife Zara?

Mike and Zara Tindall have been married since 2011 after meeting at the 2003 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple have three children together, Mia, eight, Lena, four, and Lucas, one, who are also all in line for the throne.

Zara is the daughter of Princess Anne and does not have a royal title due to a centuries old tradition.

The rule states that when a member of the royal family has a child, only the father of the children may pass down the royal title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This means that Zara and her brother Peter Phillips have not been granted royal titles as their father is Captain Mark Phillips who is not a member of the royal family.

Although Mike Tindall is not in line for the throne, his wife Zara is 20th in line

Where is Zara Tindall in the line of succession?

Due to the royal family’s line of succession, Zara and her family are currently at the bottom of the list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zara Tindall, who is named on the list as ‘Mrs Michael Tindall’, is 20th in line to the throne behind all of her cousins.

Mike and Zara’s three children are the bottom three in the line of succession with Mia being 21st in line, followed by Lena in 22nd and Lucas 23rd.