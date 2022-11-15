Mike Tindall told his I’m A Celebrity campmates about a funny experience with his mother-in-law that saw him flashing his novelty boxers to the Princess.

The former England rugby player, 44, from Otley, shared how he ripped his trousers and flashed boxers that read ‘nibble my nuts’ to Princess Anne.

The funny story came just days after Mike Tindall left viewers stunned as he took a dip in the jungle in what Ant and Dec called ‘Zara’s bikini bottoms’.

Mike is married to Zara Tindall (nee. Phillips) who is the daughter of Princess Anne and the granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth.

During Monday night’s episode of ITV’s I’m A Celebrity, Mike Tindall made the confession about what had happened at Zara’s 30th birthday party.

Mike Tindall shared how he is known for his ‘exaggerated dancing’ at special occasions, where he often ‘sl*t drops’ and tears his clothing.

Mike said: “I love a suit. My problem with suits is I over exaggerate dancing at weddings… I rip a lot of suits, trousers and stuff.”

The former rugby player added: “The old sl*t drop gets me every time. I went to a wedding, ripped a suit, they were like, "Oh my God, what are you going to do?" I was like, "Don’t worry I’ve got a spare.

“They were like, "Who brings a spare suit?" Someone who rips a lot of trousers brings a spare suit.”

Mike Tindall then went on to share his embarrassing experience at Zara’s 30th birthday party, attended by members of the royal family.

Speaking to comedians Seann Walsh and Babatunde Aleshe, Mike said: “Zara had like a 30th birthday, it was a disco 70s themed one, I was dancing on the dance floor, I had like flares on, full outfit but it was quite tight, nothing ever fits - rugby player’s bum and legs - so I was dancing with my mother-in-law and I did a sl*t drop in front of my mother-in-law.”

Mike then continued: “Ripped my trousers straight in front of her. It happened to be that my boxers that I had on at the time said ‘nibble my nuts’.”

The pair of comedians burst into laughter and applauded the former rugby player for the embarrassing incident.

Mike then added how Princess Anne had responded to her son-in-law flashing her his boxers as he said: “As I’ve turned round, she’s gone, ‘I’d rather not.’ I’ve gone, ‘I’m going’ and walked off”.

Seann Walsh then appeared in the Bush Telegraph saying: “What a legend. Absolute legend. I would love to go to a party with Mike.”

Mike Tindall has been with his wife Zara since meeting at the 2003 Rugby World Cup

Mike Tindall has been sharing many anecdotes about his life in the royal family since appearing in the I’m A Celebrity camp, including how he met his wife Zara.

The former rugby player shared how the couple discovered that they “both quite like getting smashed” when he took his now wife on their first date.

Mike shares three children with his wife Zara, Mia (8), Lena (4) and Lucas (1) and revealed how the couple met in Australia during the 2003 Rugby World Cup.

He also revealed how the couple’s son Lucas made a ‘rapid’ entrance into the world, with Zara giving birth at home.

The former rugby player told his campmates: “Lucas was rapid. Third one. As we got our stuff to go to hospital, she got out of the bath, she could barely stand, she was shaking. The midwife was like, ‘She’s not making the hospital.’

“She was like, ‘You don’t want to be delivering in the car.’ Into the gym, two gym mats down in the bathroom.”