Mike Tindall breached royal protocol by sharing his views on politics during Tuesday (November 15) night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.

The former England rugby player, 44, from Otley, had a brief chat with comedian Seann Walsh, saying: “I just think all politicians are f****s”.

It is expected that members of the Royal Family must remain politically neutral and refrain from discussing their political opinions in public.

It is hoped that the family will appear to remain impartial and aren’t attempting to sway the opinions of the public.

Although Mike Tindall is not a member of the royal family by blood, he was married into the family when he wed the late Queen’s granddaughter Zara.

‘‘I mean for them to even have the conversation just because they’re all Boris fans that didn’t like how Boris was ousted that you won’t pick the best person for the job, that just sums politicians up.”

The outburst follows the controversial decision for former Health Secretary Matt Hancock to enter the I’m A Celebrity Jungle and leave his constituents.

The MP for West Suffolk was forced to quit Boris Johnson’s government after he was caught breaking his own Covid lockdown rules, when he was caught kissing his aide Gina Coladangelo.

Matt Hancock also lost his whip title after the Conservative party discovered he had agreed to enter the I’m A Celebrity jungle for reportedly £400,000.

His entry into the jungle has been met with mixed reactions from his fellow campmates, who were unsure about the MP’s intentions for joining the show.

Mike Tindall was just one of the few celebrities to express frustration at Matt Hancock’s appearance, including calling out the MP’s reasons behind his jungle stay.

When Matt Hancock was asked why he was in the jungle, he responded: “Politicians are known, and me in particular, for like being very...in a very sort of strict way of being. Which is just not actually how we are. I’m more human than that.”

Mike Tindall was caught dismissing the politicians explanation for entering I’m A Celebrity, saying: “When he opened his mouth when he was asked why did he come here, all I heard was bulls***, bulls***, bulls***”.

The former rugby player has continued to remain open about his feelings and has shared little snippets into his life in the royal family.

On Monday (14 November) night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity, Mike Tindall revealed how he had once accidentally flashed Princess Anne his novelty boxers.

